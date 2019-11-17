APC’s Yahaya Bello in early lead in Kogi gubernatorial election

Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress candidate is in the early lead at the ongoing Kogi State governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bello won eight local governments out of the 11 local governments declared so far.

From the 11 local governments, results declared Bello had polled a total of 273,079 votes against his major challenger Musa Wada of People’s democratic party Wada who polled a total of 60,869 votes.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party Natasha Akpoti has polled a total of 6002 votes to come third.