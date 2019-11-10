DSS has refused to release Sowore to me or his lawyer – Adeyanju

Adeyanju and other supporters of Sowore, yesterday morning, arrived DSS office as physical sureties to pick Sowore from the agency’s custody.

According to him, his action was triggered by a press release from the DSS.

In the statement, according to the activist, DSS said: “Nobody has come for the Revolution Now convener, Sowore, since they received an order to grant him bail.”

Based on this development, Adeyanju said on Friday night: “The DSS in a press release just said they have not released Sowore because nobody has come forward to receive him. I, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, hereby volunteer to take Sowore. I will be at the DSS headquarters in the morning by 10am.”

Deji also tweeted this morning, reaffirming his statement yesterday that he would be at the DSS office to take custody of Sowore.

Frowning on this development, Mr. Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has condemned the refusal of DSS to release Sowore after perfecting his bail conditions.

In a telephone interview with The Guardian, Falana said it was the third time the agency would ignore court order to release Sowore.

He explained that he had sent some lawyers to DSS Headquarters to secure Sowore’s release, but they were chased away by the secret police, alongside journalists on ground to record the event.

The senior lawyer, however, said he would do all within the law and continue to explore legal options, until Sowore is released.

Falana noted that the secret police and DSS didn’t give any reason for keeping Sowore in custody, despite the bail granted him by two courts.

Meanwhile, the DSS has blamed the continuous detention of Sowore on absence of superior officials.