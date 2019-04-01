I won’t victimise those who worked against my re-election, says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has pledged not to victimise anyone in the public or private sector, who might have worked against his re-election.

Ostensibly referring to members of his cabinet, party and some civil servants that allegedly tried to sabotage his efforts, Ganduje said he had forgiven everyone and was willing to run an inclusive government to move the state forward.Some civil servants, Islamic clerics and monarchs allegedly supported the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the general election.

“Our administration has no intention of labelling anybody in the public or private domain,” he said. Ganduje promised not to betray the people of Kano who once again entrusted him with the enormous responsibility of governing their affairs.A statement signed by the Commissioner for information, Mohammad Garba, gave the people credit for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the governorship polls.

“Governor Ganduje is determined to run an all-inclusive and participatory government, as all relevant stakeholders will be given their rightful place in running the affairs of the state.“Kano belongs to all of us. We will embrace everybody: the traditional rulers, the Ulama, civil servants and all other interested parties. We need to get everyone together for the task ahead and move our state forward,” the statement added.

The commissioner pointed out that the governor would continue to accord respect to those who deserve it, adding that by the statement, the governor was extending a hand of friendship to all to come and work together in the interest of the state. Garba added that Ganduje’s administration would adopt the same policy in the execution of infrastructure projects and other critical sectors of development for the benefit of the people. He reassured that the security of lives and property would continue to enjoy utmost priority in the state.