CJN charges 1,468 new wigs to be fearless, forthright

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has charged 1,468 lawyers, who were called to Bar yesterday, to be fearless, forthright, but respectful in the course of discharging their duties.

Onnoghen, who spoke yesterday at the official call to Bar ceremony of the new wigs, which took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), urged them to champion the course of justice and the growth of jurisprudence through their practice.

The CJN expressed the need for the lawyers to take seriously the period of pupilage before setting up own law firms.

“Rather than rushing to set up your own law firms, as some new wigs are fond of doing, my sincere advice is that you should endeavour to acquire skills under the supervision of reputable senior lawyers of competent legal practitioners,” he stated.

Onnoghen said that if the country required a justice system that is the envy of the world, that commands respect and instils confidence, there was the need to invest in access to justice and the rule of law.

According to him: “A society which does not exude its support for the rule of law, its investment in the quality and integrity of its judicial system, its judiciary and its legal practitioners, cannot and will not prosper.”

The Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Olanrewaju Onadeko (SAN), who presented the new wigs to the Body of Benchers, noted that out of the 1,468 candidates, 1,390 were successful at the April 2017 Bar Final examinations; and 78 candidates are from previous Bar final examination.