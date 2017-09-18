Haven Homes partners LASPARK on waste bins

Making the donation on behalf of Haven Homes was its general manager, Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi accompanied by the firm’s clients’ service officer, Mrs. Vivian Olowu. LASPARK is the Lagos state agency for landscapping and beautification of spaces in the environment into alluring parks and gardens.

The items were received on behalf of the agency by the special assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe in conjunction with the General Manager of the agency, Mrs. Abimbola Jijoho Ogun while the Chief Executive Officer, African Clean-up Initiative, Mr. Alexander Akhigbe witnessed the brief ceremony.

Ufuoma, who represented the managing Director, Mr. Tayo Sonuga, said, “Haven Homes was motivated to make the bin donation because our firm believed LASPARK could still improve on the impressive work it is doing to beautify a mega city like Lagos through parks and gardens. We are making this donation to encourage LASPARK to do better than they are doing currently.

“Even though they are doing great now, there is always room for improvement and it is such little gestures like ours that will help to achieve that and as modest as our donation seems, we are aware that little drops of water make a mighty ocean. We sincerely hope that other corporate organizations will emulate our humble gesture and contribute to a very worthy cause, after all, the environment is an important matter to all and Lagos must be kept clean and beautiful.”

On their part, LASPARK appreciated the Haven Homes’ kind gesture and wished that other corporate organizations would do likewise because government subventions alone could not enable them to do all that they would want to do in the onerous task of beautifying the environment.