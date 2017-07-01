 
Real look to future with Ceballos signing

By AFP   |   14 July 2017   |   1:13 pm

Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Ceballos has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal from Real Betis, the European champions said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was voted player of the tournament at last month’s European Under-21 Championship as Spain finished runners-up to Germany.

Spanish media reported Real paid 16.5 million euros ($18.8 million) to acquire Ceballos, slightly more than his release clause.

“Real Madrid and Real Betis have agreed the transfer of Dani Ceballos, who has signed a six-year contract with the club,” the Spanish title-holders announced on their website.

Real signed highly-rated 19-year-old French defender Theo Hernandez on Monday, also for the next six seasons, for a reported fee of 30 million euros.


