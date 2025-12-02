Academy elects new president

Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa, has been elected as the President of the Social Sciences Academy of Nigeria (SSAN).

The election took place during the Academy’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja on November 28, 2025.

Ologunorisa, a renowned Geographer and climate scientist whose research lies at the intersection of climate and society, climate change policy, drought and flood disaster management, is a recipient of many academic awards, distinctions and fellowships, including the prestigious United States Scholar of Extraordinary Ability award in 2018.

He is a Fellow of the Social Science Academy of Nigeria (FSSAN), and has held visiting professorships in leading universities across the world, including Tokyo Metropolitan University; University of Missouri- Kansas City, USA; National University of Singapore, and McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada.

Under his leadership, OAUSTECH has witnessed significant growth and development, with notable achievements in research, infrastructure, and academic programmes.

His vision for the university has positioned it as a leading institution of science and technology in Nigeria and beyond, providing a conducive environment for academic excellence, innovation, and community service.

As a resident of the SSAN, Ologunorisa is expected to provide strategic leadership and direction to the Academy, promoting the advancement of social sciences and their application in addressing Nigeria’s development challenges.