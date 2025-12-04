African innovators honoured for social impact

Four professionals and organisations from Angola, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa have been honoured for their leadership, innovation and social impact, showcasing how African talent is transforming industries and communities.

‎ ‎

Speaking on Africa’s growing project management capacity, the immediate past president of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, noted that the awardees reflected a wider trend of youth-driven innovation, organisational excellence and social impact shaping Africa’s industries and communities.

‎ ‎

The awards, organised by the Project Management Institute (PMI) during its 2025 Global Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, celebrated individuals, teams and organisations that demonstrate excellence in project management and drive innovation worldwide, a press statement said.

This year’s honourees include: The Ballistic and Navigation Satellite Operator Specialist at the Angolan Office for Space Affairs and National Point of Contact for the Space Generation Advisory Council, Marco Romero. He was named ‘Rising Leader of the Year’ for his contributions to advancing project management standards and promoting youth-driven innovation in the region.

‎ ‎

PMI Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, said Marco’s win was a testament to the talent and determination that define Africa’s next generation of project leaders.

‎

‎“He embodies the spirit of possibility and purpose that we see across the continent, a belief that great ideas, when managed with rigour and passion, can change lives and reshape industries,” Asamani said.

‎

‎The MTN Ghana Project Management Office (PMO) was named ‘Africa PMO of the Year’ at the PMO of the Year, which recognises PMOs that deliver value through leadership, strategic alignment and executional excellence.

‎

‎The office was recognised for aligning large-scale technology initiatives with business strategy, showing how disciplined project management can drive innovation and create measurable results across the enterprise.

‎ ‎

The Chapter Leadership of the PMI Côte d’Ivoire Chapter, Stéphanie-Laure Zoro, was recognised with the ‘Chapter Leadership Impact Award’ for her mentorship, collaboration and innovative efforts in strengthening the project management community in West Africa.

‎ ‎

The Greenpoint Educational Dome in South Africa received an Honourable Mention in the Social Project category for its focus on sustainability, environmental awareness and the use of mass timber in construction.