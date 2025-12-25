ASUP raises concern over funding gaps, academic qualification dichotomy

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has expressed deep concern over worsening insecurity, rising cost of living, and chronic underfunding of Nigeria’s polytechnic system, warning that continued neglect could further weaken technical and vocational education in the country.

The union made its position known at the end of its 18th National Delegates Conference (NDC), held in Jos, Plateau State, where delegates from across the federation deliberated on the state of the nation, the education sector, and the future of the union.

In a communiqué issued after the conference, ASUP called on the Federal Government to urgently strengthen security nationwide, particularly around educational institutions, and introduce immediate economic relief measures to cushion the impact of inflation and widespread hardship on Nigerians.

The communiqué, which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Ikoro Ekanemesang, demanded improved and sustained funding for polytechnics, urging the release of approved funds for the second round of the NEEDS Assessment Intervention, as well as transparent and equitable disbursement to all eligible institutions.

ASUP further renewed its demand for the settlement of outstanding CONTISS 15 migration arrears owed to lower-cadre academic staff, describing the prolonged delay as unjust and demoralising.

On legislative reforms, the union commended the National Assembly for reintroducing the bill to abolish the HND/BSc dichotomy and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assent to the bill when passed, stressing that ending the discrimination would promote fairness and strengthen the nation’s workforce.

The union also rejected the indiscriminate conversion of polytechnics to universities, warning that the trend undermines Nigeria’s technical education framework, while calling for the implementation of a dual mandate that allows polytechnics to award degrees without losing their core technological focus.

ASUP equally condemned attempts to outsource quality assurance functions of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and any actions perceived as encroaching on institutional autonomy.

The conference elected new national officers to pilot the affairs of the union, with Shammah Sunday Kpanja emerging as President.

ASUP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting staff welfare and advancing a modern and globally competitive polytechnic system in Nigeria.