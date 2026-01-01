Bluebulb wins finance excellence award at 2025 PBN awards

In a competitive fintech landscape where reliability and speed define success, Bluebulb, a fast-growing cross-border payments company, has been awarded the Finance Excellence Award at the 2025 Premia Business Network (PBN) Awards, recognising its role in removing long-standing barriers that limit African businesses’ participation in global trade.

The award, presented on Sunday, December 21, 2025, honours organisations demonstrating measurable impact through innovation and execution. For Bluebulb, the recognition reflects a year marked by strong adoption among enterprise and mid-market businesses, increased transaction volumes, and continued progress in simplifying international settlements for African companies operating across multiple markets.

The award was received on behalf of the company by Oluwaseun Oladimeji, Business Director, Bluebulb, at a ceremony attended by business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across Nigeria’s private sector.

Speaking on the recognition, Oladimeji described the award as validation of their customer-first approach to payment infrastructure. “This recognition affirms the work we do every day to help African businesses move money globally with speed, certainty, and confidence. From eliminating settlement delays to simplifying access to key markets like the US, UK, EU, and China, our focus has always been on solving real operational challenges for businesses scaling across borders,” she noted.

She added that they remain committed to building payment infrastructure that supports business growth, trade efficiency and long-term competitiveness for African enterprises operating internationally.

Organised annually by Premia Business Network, the PBN Awards spotlight organisations demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership across key sectors of the economy.

Bluebulb’s client base spans FMCG, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, aviation and telecommunications. The company’s payment infrastructure addresses the two most critical pain points for businesses operating internationally: speed and reliability. Where traditional banking channels can take 3-5 business days for cross-border settlements, Bluebulb delivers T+0 settlements to the USA, UK, and EU, with T+1 settlements to China.

The Finance Excellence Award positions Bluebulb among an emerging generation of African fintech companies reshaping how businesses access global markets. It reinforces the company’s mission to eliminate payment barriers that have historically limited operational efficiency for African businesses trading internationally.