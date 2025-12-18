Cardoso tasks compliance officers on global competitiveness frameworks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has charged compliance officers with building frameworks that meet global benchmarks to thrive in the new era of technological shifts.

Cardoso said this during the ninth induction and investiture ceremony of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN), where he spoke on ‘Shaping the Future of Compliance, Innovation and Ethical Leadership’.

Represented by the Director of Compliance, CBN, Olubunmi Ayodele-Oni, the apex bank chief highlighted five strategies compliance professionals must embrace to thrive in the new era, stating that there was a need to advance from global accuracy to global readiness.

As Nigeria deepens financial inclusion, digitises payments and combats financial crimes, he said CIN must equip professionals who can interpret, integrate and implement complex requirements with the challenge that compliance builds nations that can be trusted.

He said compliance officers must also integrate rather than operate in silos, charging them to move from gatekeepers to trailblazers.

According to him, compliance professionals must be seen as architects of trust, allies of innovation, and ambassadors of integrity for institutions, markets, and Nigeria as a whole.

“Compliance is now an enabler of innovation and not a barrier. It is the architecture of trust, engineered through technology, data, culture, and leadership. Ethics must extend to data governance, especially in the era of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The future is compliance by design, you have to imbibe ethics and compliance into your products and processes,” he said.

In his remarks as a Special Guest, Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, said compliance was not simply a function but a culture, stating that culture has become indispensable in a world defined by rapid technological evolution, complex financial flows, and increasing regulatory demands.

Affirming that the EFCC recognises the central role that the institute plays in shaping this culture, he said CIN stands as one of its closest allies in the fight against corruption, financial crimes, and corporate misconduct.

“By equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to uphold regulatory standards, identify red flags, and to embed ethical principles within organisational systems,” he said.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the acting Zonal Director, Lagos, EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, said the Commission was committed to strengthening partnerships with professional bodies like the Compliance Institute, with the belief that sustainable anti-corruption efforts required collaboration, capacity building, and the continuous elevation of professional standards.

Olukoyede urged that regulatory agencies, compliance officers, financial institutions, and the broader private sector must work hand-in-hand to build an environment where wrongdoing is difficult, accountability is certain, and integrity is rewarded.

“I urge all of us to continue reinforcing the pillars of transparency, accountability, and good governance. These are not just ideals—they are the foundation of a prosperous, resilient, and globally competitive Nigeria.

But you must remember that compliance professionals do not merely enforce rules—they uphold values. Your work ensures that organisations operate transparently, that risks are managed wisely, and that ethical conduct is not optional but foundational,” he added.

President and Chairman of Executive Council, CIN, Pattison Boleigha, urged the newly inducted members to uphold the highest levels of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct.

He urged them to strive to set themselves apart as exemplary compliance leaders who contribute meaningfully to the growth and transformation of the industry.

By joining CIN, Boleigha assured that they have become part of a distinguished community committed to strengthening Nigeria’s corporate compliance landscape.

Looking ahead, the CIN chief said the institute has set an ambitious goal to expand its membership to over 9,000 by the end of 2026, adding that it would continue to strengthen its presence across Africa, Europe, and America, where the compliance community is steadily growing.