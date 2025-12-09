CIoD charges organisations on corporate reputation

The Chartered Institute of Directors’ (CIoD) Nigeria has said that with today’s volatile environment, which has placed leaders and organisations under unprecedented pressure, the need for them to strengthen their corporate reputation, maintain ethical leadership, and disciplined structures during this period was paramount.

The institute said their ability to navigate the storms while protecting their reputation remained “a hallmark of exceptional leadership”.

It gave the charge during the December induction ceremony, which had the theme, ‘Leadership, Governance and Resilience: Strengthening Corporate Reputation in Times of Crisis’, where about 334 new members were inducted and 10 upgraded.

President and Chairman of Council, CIoD, Adetunji Oyebanji, said crises ranging from economic shocks to cyber threats had become part of the new normal.

In such times, he stressed that corporate reputation remained fragile and crucial, warning that boards that anticipated risks, maintained robust systems, and responded transparently were better placed to preserve trust.

The CIoD boss urged that implementing sound governance provided clarity of roles, effective oversight, and accountability.

Oyebanji advised the newly inducted and upgraded members to let governance principles shape their actions, organisations, and wider societal impact.

“You must take up your mantle with humility and courage, commit to learning, lead with character, and build resilient boards. The governance ecosystem is evolving, and every crisis must be seen as a test of stewardship,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, former Group Managing Director, First Holdco Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who noted that anticipating crises was now essential in a “VUCA environment marked by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity, listed organisational crises as financial, reputational, operational, cybersecurity, and leadership related.

He said firms must invest in scenario planning that maps risks and assigns clear responsibilities.

Okonkwo said directors must set the tone at the top, reinforce accountability, engage stakeholders, and build resilient systems that withstand volatility.