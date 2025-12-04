CIPM begins delisting non-financial members Dec 31

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has threatened to delist non-financial members as of December 31, 2025, encouraging all affected members to regularise their status by renewing their annual dues.

This is equally as the institute has cautioned individuals operating without certification that they remain in breach of existing regulations, reiterating its mandate as the sole regulatory body for Human Resource Management practice in Nigeria.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Ahmed Gobir, said this during the institute’s 68th induction ceremony, urging professionals to build workplaces where employees find engagement, fulfilment, and a deep sense of belonging.

Emphasising the theme ‘Beyond Engagement to Fulfilment: Building a Culture that Nurtures Belonging and Purpose at Work’, the CIPM chief noted that modern organisations required more than traditional engagement strategies, stating that engagement gets work done, while fulfilment transforms that work into love made visible.

The guest lecturer and Chief Consultant at Kingspride Consult Limited, Kayode Abe, who examined the gap between employee engagement and employee fulfilment, highlighted that an employee may be engaged without being fulfilled, but a fulfilled employee is almost always highly engaged.

According to him, engagement is a positive attitude toward work and organisational values, while fulfilment is a deeper alignment between work and personal motivations that produces meaning and purpose.

Abe said that weak workplace culture, poor compensation structures, and low belonging pose significant threats to retention.

He urged HR professionals to lead cultures rooted in acceptance, trust, inclusion, and shared purpose.

Abe also encouraged the inductees to choose the path of certified, forward-thinking professionals who drive visible transformation.

He noted that their induction places an obligation on them to help organisations transition from mere engagement to sustained fulfilment while nurturing cultures that value people and promote purpose.