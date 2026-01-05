Entrepreneurs Platform Initiative appoints new coordinator

The Entrepreneurs Platform Initiative (EPI) has appointed Chibuzo Obichukwu as its new coordinator, effective immediately.

The organisation said Obichukwu would work closely with its leadership to drive entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic empowerment, with a strong focus on women and youth.

EPI described Obichukwu as a seasoned entrepreneur, noting that her appointment aligns with its efforts to strengthen leadership and expand impact.

President and Global Convener of EPI, Dr. Mercy Bello Abu, expressed confidence that the new coordinator would take the platform to greater heights.

In her acceptance speech, Obichukwu said she was honoured by the appointment and committed to advancing entrepreneurship and economic growth.