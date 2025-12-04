FG to begin payment of federal workers’ gratuities in January

The Federal Government is set to resume the payment of gratuity to retiring federal workers from January.

The National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Mohammed, who stated this at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the association in Abuja recently, also warned against renewed attempts to sell Federal Unity Schools.

Mohammed disclosed that after years of intense advocacy, the Federal Government has restored gratuity for public servants, with payments expected to begin in January 2026.

“It is a thing of joy that gratuity has finally been restored after more than ten years. Our Union has consistently pushed for this, and we will closely monitor implementation to ensure that every eligible worker is paid,” he stated.

On pension reform, the ASCSN President said the Union is engaging key stakeholders to amend the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) law to allow retirees to withdraw 100 per cent of their savings in a lump sum, should they wish to do so.

Mohammed condemned delays of up to two years in paying initial pension entitlements due to poor remittance practices and unnecessary administrative bottlenecks.

He said: “In today’s inflationary climate, a 25 per cent lump-sum payment is meaningless. Workers deserve the right to access the money they worked for.”

In a statement, Mohammed warned that the union will resist fresh attempts to privatise Federal Unity Schools.

He revealed that powerful interests are already eyeing King’s College, Lagos, raising fears of a renewed push to auction the schools to private investors.

He said, “Unity Schools represent Nigeria’s collective heritage. They cannot be converted into private estates. Those who want private schools should build their own.”

He reminded delegates of the Union’s historic seven-week nationwide strike and court actions during the Obasanjo administration, which halted earlier privatisation attempts.

The ASCSN President also disclosed that the National Secretariat has been relocated from Lagos to Abuja for better administrative efficiency. The former Lagos office now functions as a Liaison Office.

Mohammed listed a backlog of unpaid entitlements owed to public servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including promotion arrears, salary and elongation arrears, 28 days allowance instead of hotel accommodation, duty tour allowance, disarticulation arrears for JSS/SSS restructuring, regularisation of PTA teachers and allowances for Unity School officers displaced in the North-East.

He assured members that the Union would intensify pressure until all outstanding payments are cleared.

Amid rising nationwide insecurity, the ASCSN called for a restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture, including the establishment of State Police, under strict checks to prevent abuse by state governors.

Mohammed proposed a State Police Commission comprising labour leaders, civil society, political parties, religious bodies, students and traditional rulers to ensure transparency and accountability.

In his remarks at the occasion, Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, lauded the association for its constructive role in promoting industrial harmony and professionalising the senior civil service.

“Your voice remains crucial in shaping labour policies. The Ministry considers ASCSN a dependable partner,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening industrial relations, expanding decent work opportunities, protecting labour rights and collaborating with unions in tripartite decision-making.

The Minister urged unionists to remain committed to ethical unionism and develop actionable proposals that will enhance national productivity.