Firm honours 598 employees, emphasises succession plan

Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) Plc recently honoured 598 employees for their dedicated service spanning 10 to 45 years during its yearly Long Service Award.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Peer Lubasch, described the company’s workers as the reason for the company’s valuable standing in the industry, even as he saluted the honourees on behalf of the board and management.

He emphasised that nearly 10 per cent of the company’s employees were recognised in the year, showcasing the company’s culture of loyalty and trust.

Lubasch stated, “Our awardees come from every part of our operations, with more than half from Abuja (Region Central and North, as well as the company’s head office), and the balance shared almost equally between the remaining regions.

The Managing Director reinforced his perspective by noting that roughly one in seven awardees is celebrating 10 years, more than one-third mark 15 years, nearly one-third celebrate 20 years, over 15 per cent have reached 25 years and more, and a distinguished one per cent devoted 40 to 45 years of their lives to this organisation.

Among those recognised were Isah Kaita of AFP for 25 years; National Chairman of JBN branch of National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Olufemi Edema for 25 years; President General of Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), Adeyemo Ayodeji for 30 years and Head of Human Resources (HR) Ibrahim Salawu for 45 years and approaching retirement.

Earlier in his address, the Director of Administration, Dr Abdulaziz Kaita, said: “This is a moment dedicated to celebrating commitment, loyalty, and shared purpose in the Julius Berger family. I will not call it a company, I will say a family because we are just like a family.

At Julius Berger, we believe that our people are the most valuable assets we have and we firmly believe our people are contributing to the development of Nigeria.”