Foundation empowers children with disabilities

Over 350 clusters of children and youth with disabilities have benefitted from the empowerment initiatives of Equal Education Chances (EEC), a foundation dedicated to improving the lives, confidence, and future opportunities of children and youth living with disabilities.

Speaking at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Christmas Exhibition in Lagos, EEC Founder, Mary Olanrewaju, said the foundation’s work aligns with key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education and reduced inequalities.

She stressed the need for a holistic, inclusive system that tackles physical, social, economic and cultural barriers while upholding dignity, equality and respect for all persons with disabilities.

Olanrewaju also announced her upcoming book, “The Bridge on Disability,” designed as a resource for teachers, caregivers, stakeholders and government to better care for and educate children with disabilities.

She called on education leaders and policymakers to upgrade and expand school facilities so that inclusive schools can provide quality learning for all children, regardless of ability.

EEC Ambassador and teacher, Obiakalusi Oritoke, described the children as “gifted and full of potential,” calling for an end to stigmatisation and discrimination.

She emphasised that awareness, education and empathy are essential in helping society understand disability. Families, she added, must show their children love, attention, safety and support, because every child deserves to be acknowledged and protected.

The EEC Project and Programme Coordinator, Victor Olanrewaju, said the foundation equips children with vocational and educational skills to combat poverty, unemployment and abandonment.

“We empower our students to become self-reliant wealth creators,” he noted. EEC also visited five inclusive schools to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, delivering food items and other essentials. One parent, Esther Bamigbade, whose 18-year-old daughter attends New Oko-Oba Inclusive School, thanked EEC for its support.

“My daughter is improving with the special training. Parents should not hide their children; help is available. I thank God for this intervention,” she said.