Government, labour activists honour Imoudu

The Federal Government, state governors, organised labour leaders, and human rights activists have eulogised the late Michael Imoudu for spearheading the struggle for the betterment of the Nigerian working class.

At the 20th commemoration of his passing, speakers lauded Imoudu, who is regarded as Nigeria’s Labour Leader No. 1, for his enduring legacy of struggle, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in the power of the organised working class to build a society that serves the majority.

They described his activism as a holistic leftist praxis that recognised economic exploitation and political oppression as twin products of the same capitalist and colonial system.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, urged Nigerians to ensure that the sacrifices of Pa Imoudu and other labour heroes were not in vain.

He said the gathering was not merely a remembrance but a reaffirmation of ideals, describing Imoudu as not just

a labour leader, but the conscience of the working class, a fearless voice for the oppressed, and a patriot whose sacrifices laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s labour movement.

According to Tinubu, Imoudu’s courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice continue to inspire workers, trade unionists, and policymakers.

“Pa Imoudu understood that the dignity of labour is inseparable from the dignity of the nation. At a time when speaking truth to power came at great personal cost, he stood firm, undaunted by intimidation, imprisonment, or hardship,” he said.

The President acknowledged the pivotal role of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the broader trade union movement in sustaining democracy, promoting industrial harmony and defending workers’ welfare, adding that the occasion reinforced the historic bond between organised labour and Nigeria’s journey toward nationhood.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu said his administration remains committed to promoting decent work, social protection, job creation, skills development, and fair labour practices.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, described Imoudu’s life as a masterclass in class consciousness and proletarian internationalism.

According to Ajaero, Imoudu’s struggles were not merely economic demands but political resistance against colonial exploitation.

Human rights activist Femi Falana said the detention of labour leaders dates back to colonial times, recalling Imoudu’s imprisonment and the 1945 general strike that followed.

“Pa Imoudu did all this without any intention of enriching himself. He could not even build a house or buy a car, despite his dealings with governments and captains of industry,” Falana said.

In a solidarity message, Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Issa Aremu, recalled how the institute was renamed in Imoudu’s honour in 1992.

He urged the Federal Government to revive the railway sector to create jobs and nurture future labour leaders, while calling for stronger outcomes in upcoming minimum wage negotiations.

Another activist, Femi Aborisade, said trade unionism for Imoudu was not a career but a mission, urging today’s

labour movement to reproduce “the Imoudus of our time” to transform society in favour of workers and the poor.