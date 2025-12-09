HMCAN to strengthen membership drive for sustainable growth

The newly elected Chairman of the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), Dr Abdulkadri Osumah, has pledged to reposition the association by building a unified front capable of engaging policymakers, investors and the public to drive sustainable growth in the country’s health insurance industry.

Speaking at HMCAN’s Annual General Meeting, held alongside the Institute for Healthcare Finance and Management (IHFM) yearly conference and induction, Osumah said his vision is anchored on credibility, enhanced public confidence, and stronger collaboration among all players in the ecosystem.

According to him, sustainable development in the sector will require synergy between regulators, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and enrollees.

“It is time for the institute to be chartered for effective regulation of the sector. If we self-regulate, it will build confidence and provide regulators with better insight,” he stated.