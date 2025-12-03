HR professionals identify burnout as top business risk

As workplace pressures continue to intensify, a new survey has identified burnout as the biggest organisational risk heading into 2026.The global study, conducted by HR technology platform HiBob, warned that the emotional and mental strain on workers, especially HR teams, has reached a critical level.

According to the findings, managing employee wellbeing is now the most emotionally demanding responsibility for HR professionals, with 42 per cent citing it as their toughest task. Another 63 per cent described HR as their company’s “crisis hotline”, while nearly one-third are considering quitting due to burnout.

Head of Membership at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Oli Howard, said HR roles have always been demanding, but pressure has heightened with the rising impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workplace.

“It is vital that line managers, including those in HR, check in regularly, spot early warning signs of poor wellbeing and direct people to expert support,” Howard said.

He added that senior HR leaders must model openness about their challenges to help build cultures where employees feel safe to speak up.

Business psychologist and DH Consulting director, Dannielle Haig, warned that HR teams are experiencing ‘chronic empathic load,’ the cumulative stress of absorbing employees’ crises, conflicts, and emotional struggles without adequate recovery time.

She noted that the trend is now causing cognitive fatigue, emotional exhaustion, and compassion fatigue.

“When HR is burnt out, culture, performance, and psychological safety decline too,” she said.

Haig recommended that HR departments build operational resilience by setting realistic workloads, rotating staff working in high-stress functions, and ensuring teams have access to professional mental health support.

Director of People and Culture at HiBob, Laura Fink, said expectations of HR teams are now higher than ever, even as many departments operate with limited staff.

“It is a tough year for HR, but we are also seeing HR finally get the recognition it deserves at the top table. More leaders are relying on HR not just for people operations, but for guidance on culture, trust, and performance,” she stated.