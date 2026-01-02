LASTMA honours outstanding officer

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has honoured Olatunfe Oluwole John, a senior traffic officer attached to Zone 20 (PWD, Lagos), with ‘LASTMA Man of the Year 2025’ for his exceptional gallantry, compassion and dedication to duty.

Presenting the award at a brief ceremony, the General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the honour followed the officer’s extraordinary display of professionalism and empathy during a road traffic incident along the BRT corridor at PWD on the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

Bakare-Oki explained that Olatunfe distinguished himself by stepping in as a first responder after a commercial motorcycle knocked down a female pedestrian, who reportedly went into severe convulsions immediately after the crash.

According to the account of the incident, Olatunfe acted swiftly, administering first aid to stabilise the injured woman before arranging a tricycle to convey both the victim and the motorcycle rider to Mayfair Hospital, Agege.

He was said to have remained at the hospital to ensure she received urgent medical attention, even offering prayers for her recovery.

Unbeknownst to him, the incident was recorded by a passerby and later shared online, where it gained significant traction and drew the attention of the agency’s management.

Further highlighting his sense of responsibility, LASTMA said the officer used the victim’s phone to contact her family, ensuring her father and siblings were informed and present at the hospital before he returned to his duty post.

He also ensured accountability by compelling the motorcycle rider to take responsibility for the accident and settle the victim’s medical bills.

In recognition of his conduct, LASTMA issued Olatunfe a formal letter of commendation, promoted him from a choke point officer to 2nd Bravo, Zone 20 and presented him with a cash reward.