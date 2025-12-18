M4STV picks Anthony Uyah as MD/COO

M4STV, the vibrant multimedia platform for sports, news, entertainment, hospitality, and health, has announced the appointment of Anthony Uyah as its managing director and chief operating officer.

Ujah’s arrival marks a significant step in the company’s mission to elevate content quality, expand digital reach, and strengthen its technological backbone.

Uyah, a 1990 graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, brings more than three decades of deep technical expertise, broadcast engineering mastery, and executive leadership to M4STV.

His professional development spans advanced training in TCP/IP administration, transmitter maintenance, satellite systems, link optimization, Cisco networking, and business analytics at the University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School, a blend of technical and strategic skills that positions him uniquely for the demands of modern media operations.

His career began at MG Communications Systems Limited in 1991, where he managed satellite systems across the Eastern Zone. In 1992, he joined DAAR Communications PLC and quickly became a central figure in the evolution of Nigeria’s private broadcasting landscape.

He contributed to the birth of Ray Power 100FM, the country’s first private radio station, and played a defining role in the launch of Africa Independent Television (AIT) in 1996.

Uyah helped expand Ray Power and AIT’s terrestrial networks across Ghana, Sierra Leone, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, demonstrating his capacity to build and scale broadcast infrastructure across continents.

Over the years, he rose to become Executive Director of Engineering Services and IT at DAAR Communications, a position he held until his retirement in October 2024.

His national contributions include serving on the Presidential Advisory Committee on Nigeria’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting in 2008, coordinating DAAR Communications’ host broadcaster operations with FIFA during the 2009 U‑17 World Cup, and leading the Broadcast Organizations of Nigeria’s signal distributor bid under MTS Communications Limited in 2014.

At M4STV, Uyah brings a rare combination of engineering excellence, operational discipline, and visionary leadership. His experience in building broadcast networks from the ground up, managing large scale technical teams, and navigating the complexities of digital transformation will be instrumental as M4STV expands its footprint across Africa and beyond.

He is expected to strengthen the platform’s technical infrastructure, enhance content delivery systems, deepen audience engagement, and drive innovation across all channels.

With his appointment, M4STV reaffirms its commitment to delivering high quality content that informs, entertains, and enriches audiences. The platform invites viewers, partners, and creators to join its next chapter of growth, discovery, and storytelling.