NECA hails suspension of sachet alcohol policy

The Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, has commended the Federal Government for directing the immediate suspension of all enforcement actions relating to the proposed ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle products, pending the conclusion of consultations and the issuance of a final policy directive.

Reacting to the directive issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), following concerns raised by the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control, Oyerinde noted that the decision respected existing National Assembly resolutions and restores regulatory clarity.

He also welcomed the OSGF’s clarification that any enforcement action taken by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) or any other agency without its clearance was invalid and should be disregarded by the public.

Speaking on the implications of the proposed ban, the NECA Director-General stated that the sachet and PET segment of the alcoholic beverage industry accounted for a significant portion of the estimated N800 billion invested in the sector and supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs in manufacturing, packaging, logistics, wholesale and retail.

He stressed that in an economy already struggling with high unemployment and rising business costs, abrupt policy measures that threatened existing jobs and legitimate investments would be counterproductive.

He said: “We fully acknowledge the need to address public health concerns, especially regarding children and young people, but the solutions must be evidence-based and carefully designed so as not to drive activities into the informal and unregulated economy or encourage illicit products.

“We are looking forward to a deepened consultation to enable the protection of jobs, livelihoods and legitimate investments, etc., while also ensuring that public health objectives are effectively and sustainably achieved.”