Nigerian Airways retirees seek PTAD’s support over pension onboarding

Retired workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways have renewed calls for intervention to resolve their long-standing pension challenges. Representatives of the Association of Airways Retired Workers of Nigeria (AARWN) met with the management of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Abuja to discuss the way forward.

The meeting brought together PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, and leaders of the retirees’ association, led by its Chairman, Onuh Stephen, alongside Ahmed Sulu Gambari, who represented the collective interests of affected pensioners.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications Unit of PTAD, Olugbenga Ajayi, said that at the centre of discussions was the proposed onboarding of Nigerian Airways pensioners onto the federal pension payroll, a demand that has remained unresolved since the liquidation of the national carrier over two decades ago.

Many of the retirees, who were contributors under the old Defined Benefit Scheme, have complained of prolonged exclusion from regular pension payments, resulting in severe financial hardship.

Presenting their case, the AARWN delegation appealed to PTAD to support efforts aimed at ensuring that eligible retirees of the defunct airline are formally captured on the pension payroll.

They argued that many of their members were duly verified and recognised as pensioners before the liquidation of Nigerian Airways and should therefore not be denied their entitlements.

Responding, Odunaiya acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised and expressed empathy with the plight of the retirees, reiterating PTAD’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of pensioners under its supervision.

She explained, however, that PTAD operates strictly within the limits of its statutory mandate and lacks the legal authority to independently verify or onboard new pensioners without formal approval and directives from the appropriate government authorities.

According to her, while PTAD administers pensions for agencies under the Defined Benefit Scheme, the onboarding of additional pensioners must follow due process and receive approval from relevant institutions to ensure transparency, legality, and accountability.

Odunaiya advised the association to sustain its engagement with relevant authorities, including government ministries and oversight bodies, to secure the necessary approvals for the onboarding of its members who were already recognised as pensioners of Nigerian Airways before its liquidation.

She noted that PTAD remains open to supporting any lawful process that aligns with its mandate and promotes fairness to affected retirees, stressing that pension administration must be guided by statutory provisions to avoid irregularities.

The meeting comes amid renewed agitation by pensioners of defunct government-owned enterprises, many of whom have faced years of uncertainty following the dissolution of their organisations.

For Nigerian Airways retirees, the collapse of the airline in the early 2000s marked the beginning of persistent struggles for pension recognition and payment.

Over the years, successive administrations have acknowledged the issue, but a comprehensive resolution has remained elusive, leaving many retirees dependent on family support and occasional interventions.

The AARWN leadership expressed appreciation for PTAD’s openness to dialogue and said the association would continue to pursue all legitimate channels to ensure that its members are captured on the pension payroll.

They reiterated their commitment to peaceful engagement, urging the Federal Government to bring closure to the matter in the interest of justice and social protection for retired workers who devoted their productive years to the national carrier.

As discussions continue, the retirees expressed hope that ongoing pension reforms and renewed attention to legacy pension obligations would translate into concrete action, allowing Nigerian Airways pensioners to finally access their long-overdue entitlements.