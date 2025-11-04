NLC urges workers to build political power, seeks radical health sector reform

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged workers and union leaders to begin building a strong political force that genuinely represents the interests of the working class.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said this during the 51st regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union in Abuja.

“We must move beyond begging the bosses to becoming the architects of our own destiny,” he said.

He said it was high time health workers demanded a fundamental restructuring of the health sector, stating that Nigerians must know that the crisis in hospitals was a direct result of the government’s negligence and greed.

“We must make the public our ally in the fight to rescue our health system in Nigeria,” he said.

Ajaero urged the health workers to demand living wages, safe working conditions, and adequate funding for public health from the government.

“Our solutions must therefore be as radical as the problems we face; we must unite and broaden the struggle, forge an unbreakable alliance with all health sector unions. Your strength is in your unity. A joint struggle across the entire health sector is invincible. Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) must be reinvigorated by bringing all unions on board.

“Escalate trade union actions by not shying away from legitimate, well-organised workplace efforts. The ruling class only understands the language of disrupted profits and social discomfort. Your work is essential; wield that power strategically.

“Our health sector continues to bleed. It is not an accident; it is a direct result of a system that prioritises profit over people, that sees healthcare as a commodity and health workers as disposable instruments. You, the frontline workers in every pandemic, the pharmacists, the laboratory scientists, the porters; you are the lifeblood of this nation’s well-being, yet you are forced to work in conditions that sicken the very spirit of healing.

“You are overworked, underpaid, and disrespected. You face unimaginable trauma daily, only to be met with empty promises and a blatant disregard for your welfare. This is a calculated assault designed to break your will and privatise the commonwealth of our public health system. You have suffered severely from the unfaithfulness of the government to negotiate agreements because a premium is not placed on the services that you render. Maybe, out of guilt, they prefer to die abroad,” he said.