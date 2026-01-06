NSITF boss assures workers of welfare support

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Falaye, has credited workers of the Fund for recent governance and integrity gains.

He described staff commitment as central to strengthening social protection for Nigerian workers.

Speaking in a New Year message to employees, Falaye praised staff resilience and professionalism amid what he described as a demanding institutional environment, noting that their dedication has helped stabilise the Fund and rebuild confidence in its mandate to protect workers and their families.

“Your tireless efforts and hard work have been the driving force behind the Fund’s continued progress and stability. The work we do is critical because it safeguards workers at their most vulnerable moments,” Falaye said.

The commendation comes as the NSITF recorded a significant improvement in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) 2025 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS), widely regarded by stakeholders as a key indicator of institutional trust and accountability in worker-facing public agencies.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of NSITF’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU),

Josephine Oamenmade, the Fund’s EICS score rose from 59 in 2024 to 71.3 points in 2025, while its national ranking jumped from 186th to 42nd position among 357 MDAs assessed.

Indeed, the improvement is significant because ethical governance directly affects the timely processing of compensation claims, transparency in benefit payments, and fairness in employer-employee dispute resolution.

In addition, NSITF’s ACTU improved its standing on the ACTU Effectiveness Index, moving from 76th to 47th position, with a score of 64 points, reflecting stronger internal controls and compliance systems.

Falaye acknowledged that the past 17 months have been challenging for both management and staff, but said workers’ commitment ensured that the Fund remained focused on its core mandate.

“These challenges have tested our resolve, but they have also reinforced the importance of unity, integrity, and dedication to duty. Together, we have protected the integrity of the Fund and remained committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers,” he said.

Addressing staff welfare concerns, Falaye disclosed that the Board has approved certain welfare measures, subject to regulatory approvals, following recommendations by executive management.

“I am mindful of the expectations of our staff, particularly regarding welfare. Management remains committed to addressing these concerns responsibly and sustainably,” he assured.

The NSITF-ACTU attributed the integrity gains to improved leadership, staff cooperation, and adherence to ethical standards, urging employees to sustain the culture of accountability.

For organised labour and workplace advocates, the developments at NSITF are being closely watched as part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s social insurance framework, especially at a time of rising workplace risks, economic pressure on workers, and heightened demand for effective compensation systems.