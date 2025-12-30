NSITF honoured at SERVICOM awards, fetes inmates

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, has won four different awards at the 19th SERVICOM Annual Awards, held in Abuja on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

At the ceremony, Faleye received the ‘2025 SERVICOM Award for Support and Commitment to Citizen-Centred Service Delivery’, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to improving service delivery at the Fund.

Presenting the individual award to the NSITF boss at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, the Acting National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Anthony Olugbenga Oshun, described Faleye as a pragmatic leader whose approach to governance has continued to attract accolades to the organisation.

Oshun explained that the SERVICOM Awards were instituted to entrench a culture of service excellence in public institutions, encourage healthy competition among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), promote best practices in service delivery nationwide, and strengthen accountability in governance.

In addition to Faleye’s individual honour, the NSITF also carted home three other awards.

These include the SERVICOM Special Recognition Award, tagged “SERVICOM Works Here,” for touching lives through quality service delivery; the ‘Second Best Performing Nodal Officer (Parastatal)’ award under the SERVICOM MDA category, won by Mrs Gertrude Biosah, Head of the SERVICOM Department of the Fund; and the ‘Second Best Performing Parastatal SERVICOM Unit (PSU) Team C’ under the same category.

The event attracted representatives from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), and officials from 29 other MDAs.

Meanwhile, the NSITF also recorded another milestone in its corporate social responsibility efforts as members of the NSITF Staff Fellowship visited the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, bringing hope and support to inmates.

Coordinator of the Fellowship, Mr John Oleka, said the outreach was organised in partnership with the Fund as part of its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

According to him, the visit was aimed at providing support, hope, and rehabilitation resources for inmates, while also fostering a positive social impact.

Activities at the centre included a worship service, counselling sessions, and the donation of food items, toiletries, clothing, and reading materials. The Fellowship also paid WAEC examination fees for 20 inmates.

In his sermon, Minister Vincent Obiorah reminded the inmates that Jesus Christ identified with all categories of people and offered forgiveness regardless of past mistakes. He urged them to see their incarceration as an opportunity for personal reflection and life reordering.