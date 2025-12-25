Radio station gives cash prize to deepen engagement

An urban-pidgin radio station, Yanga FM Lagos, has restated its commitment to dole out cash and other prizes to its listeners who engage with it deeply.

General Manager of the station, Marvin Arimi, at a briefing, said that the first person to call the station would win N1 million, while a competition would be held for one person to win a car.

To fulfil its promise, the radio station empowered a listener, Emedoh Alloysius, with a N1 million cash prize. Arimi said the landmark event came through the Yanga FM One Million Giveaway Campaign, an initiative designed to celebrate audience loyalty and deepen listener engagement.

He said the winner, Emedoh Alloysius, emerged after correctly answering questions about Yanga FM’s programmes. His victory was announced live on “The Wetin Dey Show.”

He said the event also marked another milestone for Yanga FM, as it was the first time since the station began broadcasting in March that listener phone calls were taken live on air — an interactive moment that amplified the excitement of the historic giveaway.

According to him, the pioneering initiative not only underscores the station’s commitment to innovation in broadcasting but also strengthens its bond with listeners, setting a new benchmark for audience appreciation and community engagement in Nigeria’s radio industry.

Arimi said, “We felt there was a gap to be filled after we had birthed different ideas. People say Pigin is not a language for refined people, but everyone is now learning it; our job is to present and entertain in Pigin and sound cool, especially to the younger people.

“We focus on our students, middle-class workers, and others. We have Wetin Dey, Sports, Phyna, who will be coming with her own ideas.”

Speaking on the prizes, he said: “We promised that the first person to call the station will win N1 million, while a competition will be held for one person to win a car. The N1 million has been won”

Expressing excitement and gratitude, Alloysius said he was overwhelmed by the win and intends to invest the prize money in a business venture, though he has yet to decide on the specific area.