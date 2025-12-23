SAHCO wins ITF ‘Best Employer in SIWES Student Acceptance 2025’

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has been honoured with the ‘Best Employer in SIWES Student Acceptance 2025’ award by the Federal Government through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

A statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications, SAHCO, Vanessa Uansohia, said that the leading ground handling company was recognised for its consistent commitment to the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), demonstrated through the regular acceptance and structured training of students from tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

According to the statement, the award, which was presented earlier this month, acknowledges SAHCO’s sustained contribution to practical skills acquisition, workplace exposure and capacity building for Nigerian students participating in the SIWES programme.

Reacting to the honour, the Chairman of SAHCO Plc, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, expressed delight at the recognition, describing it as a validation of the company’s long-standing commitment to human capital development.

Afolabi reaffirmed SAHCO’s resolve to continue playing a leading role in the technical and professional development of young Nigerians, while contributing meaningfully to employment generation, irrespective of background.

“As a leading ground handling company in Nigeria and West Africa, SAHCO has always encouraged students to put into practice what they have learnt in the classroom. Beyond technical exposure, we also guide them on workplace ethics, professionalism, and the realities of the work environment,” he said.

He commended the ITF for the recognition, noting that the award would further motivate the company to deepen its contribution to national development.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of SAHCO Plc, Nike Aboderin, lauded the ITF for the award, describing it as a strong encouragement for the company’s people-development initiatives.

“We commend the Industrial Training Fund for this recognition. It will spur us to do even more in supporting skills development and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian workforce,” she stated.