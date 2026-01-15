TUC urges govt to review workers’ allowances

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the Federal and state governments to urgently review and enhance workers’ allowances to mitigate the impact of persistent inflation and rising living costs.

Congress warned that the ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms are deepening hardship, saying interim relief should be introduced ahead of the 2027 wage review and that Nigerian workers are under severe economic pressure.

In a New Year message welcoming 2026, the Congress said the current economic realities confronting workers required immediate intervention, stressing that workers must not be left to shoulder the burden of economic reforms without adequate protection and social support.

The statement, signed by TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Dr Nuhu Toro, noted that while the government continues to pursue fiscal and structural reforms, inflationary pressures have continued to erode workers’ purchasing power, pushing many households closer to economic distress.

According to the Labour Centre, a review of allowances would provide temporary relief for workers pending the full implementation of a new national minimum wage in 2027, as stipulated under the Labour Act.

Reflecting on the past year, the TUC said 2025 tested the resilience of the labour movement but also strengthened internal cohesion and resolve. It attributed this to the vigilance of its leadership, the discipline of its affiliates and sustained unity across sectors.

The Congress highlighted the successful conduct of its Quadrennial Delegates’ Conferences as a major institutional achievement, saying the exercise renewed its mandate, reinforced democratic governance and repositioned the organisation for more effective engagement with government and employers.

On workers’ welfare, the TUC said it actively pursued the implementation of the recently approved national minimum wage across states, while supporting its affiliates to negotiate improved Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in both the public and private sectors.

The labour centre also reiterated its opposition to what it described as anti-worker fiscal measures introduced or proposed during the year, including increases in automated teller machine (ATM) transaction charges and electricity tariffs. It warned that such policies, if unchecked, would further weaken workers’ incomes and deepen social inequality.

The Congress said it similarly resisted proposed import duties and taxes on petroleum products, arguing that additional costs in the energy sector would inevitably translate into higher transport fares, food prices and general inflation. It noted that these interventions helped avert further increases in fuel pump prices.

According to the TUC, it also engaged with relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of consequential salary adjustments for public servants, describing timely adjustments as essential for sustaining industrial harmony and morale within the workforce.

On ongoing tax reforms, the Congress said it remained actively engaged with the government, advocating a fair, progressive and equitable tax system that does not disproportionately burden workers, low-income earners or the poor. It warned against tax policies that could worsen inequality or undermine productivity.

Beyond policy advocacy, the TUC announced the acquisition of a new national headquarters, describing the development as a symbol of institutional stability, growth, and renewed commitment to efficient service delivery to Nigerian workers.

Looking ahead, the Congress expressed concern that without deliberate measures to protect workers, rising living costs could trigger further social and industrial tensions. It urged governments at all levels to prioritise dialogue with organised labour and adopt people-centred economic policies.

Reaffirming labour unity, the TUC said solidarity remains its greatest strength, pledging to continue mobilising in defence of workers’ rights, decent work and national development as Nigeria navigates economic uncertainty in 2026.