Union worried over maritime labour casualisation

The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has raised the alarm over the alleged growing casualisation of labour in the nation’s maritime industry.

The union warned that the practice threatens workers’ welfare, industrial harmony, and the long-term sustainability of the sector.

The Shipping Branch President of MWUN, Olufemi Abass, raised the alarm while reacting to persistent anti-labour practices by shipping companies and terminal operators across the ports.

Abass accused major industry players of systematically outsourcing core maritime jobs to third-party contractors who pay workers ‘peanuts’, a development that amounts to the reintroduction of casual labour in clear violation of existing labour laws and regulations.

According to him, the practice has become widespread despite repeated objections by organised labour, with employers justifying their actions under the guise of cost efficiency while deliberately undermining workers’ rights and weakening union presence in the industry.

“These captains of industry have consistently embraced cruel, callous, and vicious labour practices that negate both local and international labour standards. What we are seeing is a deliberate strategy to dehumanise workers, erode permanent employment and reduce the influence of unions in the maritime sector,” he said.

He noted that the steady replacement of permanent jobs with casual and outsourced labour has worsened job insecurity in the sector, leaving workers vulnerable to exploitation, poor wages, and the absence of basic employment benefits.

Abass warned that the union would no longer tolerate the trend, stressing that the time had come for decisive action to halt alleged ‘industrial manipulation’ of maritime workers.

“This ideology may appear economical to them, but it is built on the suffering of workers and the outright disregard for decent work policies enshrined in labour laws globally and locally,” he said.

He disclosed that the issue would be escalated to the leadership of MWUN, assuring that firm measures would be taken against companies found culpable, to sanitise the time industry and restore humane and lawful working conditions.