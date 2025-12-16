Varsity appoints FUNAAB’s top registry staff

McPherson University (McU) has appointed a Deputy Registrar of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Emilomo Alawode as the third substantive Registrar of the university.

Alawode was appointed by the Board of Trustees of McPherson University, underscoring the growing national recognition of FUNAAB’s administrative depth and its consistent grooming of principal officers for universities across Nigeria.

A seasoned university administrator, Alawode brings to her new role decades of rich professional experience spanning academic administration, human resource management, governance, public relations, and media engagement.

She was the pioneer visiting deputy registrar at McPherson University in 2012, where she played a pivotal role in laying the institution’s administrative foundation, strengthening staff coordination and student records management systems.

An accomplished scholar and lifelong learner, Alawode holds two Master’s Degrees in International Communication from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom, and Vilnius University, Lithuania. She earned a combined first degree in Classics and Linguistics from the University of Ibadan.

Currently pursuing Doctoral studies, her research explores how digital literacy and online platforms empower women in the informal economy. Her appointment, conveyed in a letter signed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of McPherson University Governing Council, Dr. Babatunde Idowu, reflects the varsity’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and people-centred administration.

Congratulating Alawode, the Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, stated that her appointment was a testament to her professionalism, diligence, and exemplary service at FUNAAB, adding that the university remains proud of its tradition of grooming competent administrators who go on to contribute meaningfully to the growth of higher education across the country.