Women leaders, experts push for better parenting

Women leaders and development experts have called for stronger parenting, deeper community engagement, and expanded empowerment opportunities for women as essential foundations for national stability and safer communities.

Chairman of the planning committee, Cosmo Philips, made the call at the 20th anniversary seminar of the Cosmopolitan Women Club held in Lagos.

She said the theme, ‘Strengthening Families, Empowering Women, Building a Safer Society’, reflects the Club’s commitment to nurturing responsible families and supporting women to thrive socially, economically, and politically.

She described the group’s two decades of work as a “quiet but powerful force” complementing the government’s grassroots development efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the Club’s leadership, Cosmo Tawa Olusi, Welfare Secretary, reflected on her 15 years of membership and highlighted CWC’s major projects vis-à-vis scholarships from primary to university level, skills development initiatives, and support for youth and women entrepreneurs.

Olusi appreciated members, sponsors, partners, and particularly the Lagos State Deputy Governor, noting that the Club would continue to expand its women-focused initiatives, scholarships, and community service programmes.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged stakeholders to prioritise responsible parenting, moral guidance, and community vigilance.