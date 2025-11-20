Young Africans chart path to digital transformation

The Young African Network for Global Goals (YANGG) has made a clarion call for young Africans to take ownership of the continent’s digital transformation agenda. Speaking at ‘The Future Conference 2025’, in Lagos, with the theme ‘Innovating Africa’s Economy Through Digital Transformation and Civic Engagement’,

Global President of YANGG, Kelechi Ndieze, declared that Africa must write its own narrative rather than allow others to define its story. “For so long, we have had people share the narrative of Africa. They’ve written their own story about Africa. But today, we want to set up a movement that’s going to tell that African story in an African way, in an African light,” Ndieze said, addressing an audience of young entrepreneurs, innovators, and civic leaders. The YANGG president emphasised that Africa stands at a defining moment, with over 60 per cent of its population under 25 years.

He described the demographic reality as a strength that must be properly harnessed, warning against the poverty mindset that has kept many young people as consumers rather than producers.

Drawing from his experience as part of a 2019 campaign team, Ndieze recounted witnessing young people willing to exchange their four-year voting rights for a thousand naira, attributing this not solely to corruption but to “poverty of the mind.”