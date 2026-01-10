ACWAN elects new executives to drive global cultural discourse

• Okuyeme, Falade, Ajeluorou, Uma Lead New Leadership Frontier

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) ushered in a new leadership era with the election of four distinguished media professionals to its Executive Committee. Leading the charge is veteran journalist, Mr. Tony Okuyeme of New Telegraph Newspaper, who was elected as Chairman.

The election, which saw a high turnout of members committed to the association’s progress, resulted in a balanced team of seasoned professionals.

Leading the new executive team alongside Okuyeme is Tomi Falade of Independent Newspapers, who was elected as Vice Chairman. The administrative engine of the association will be managed by Anote Ajeluorou (TheArtHubNg) as Secretary-General, supported by Ngozi Uma (Daily Independent), who was elected to the office of Assistant Secretary-General.

​In his acceptance speech, Okuyeme emphasised a shift from “operating in the shadows” to becoming active shapers of national and international cultural discourse. He outlined a four-point agenda focused on reclaiming the association’s voice, professional development, regional expansion, and modernising administrative operations.

​”Arts and culture writers don’t just document society; we help society understand itself,” Okuyeme stated. “That’s a sacred responsibility. This administration is committed to establishing partnerships with major cultural institutions and digital platforms to ensure our members’ work reaches the audiences it deserves.”

Okuyeme pledged to bridge the gap between generations by establishing regional chapters across Nigeria and initiating masterclasses with international critics. He also announced plans for a yearly culture summit, designed to bring together writers, artists, gallery owners, and directors to strengthen the creative ecosystem.

​To ensure accountability, the new administration will implement digital membership platforms and transparent governance structures, including regular virtual town halls.

​”The road ahead won’t be easy,” Okuyeme concluded. “But together, we’ll surmount the challenges and reposition this association for greatness.”

​The newly elected executive team brings a powerhouse of experience across journalism, authorship, and cultural advocacy.

Falade,an award-winning journalist and author, has two published books; OLOBUN: Matriarch of Ondo, Mother of Legacy, and Dates From Hell. With over a decade of experience, she is a versatile critic of film, art, fashion and music.

Ajeluorou, a former arts editor and Head of Politics at The Guardian, is the founder of TheArtHubNg. He is an accomplished author of titles such as, Igho Goes to Farm and Libations for Africa. He also serves as the Managing Editor of the culture journalism anthology, Moonbeam.

​Assistant Secretary-General, Uma is a columnist and reporter for Daily Independent. Uma was recently honoured with the 2025 Diamond Excellence Award as Top Female Media Performer of the Year. She is also a noted children’s author, The Pounding Widow, and content creator.

The Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) is the premier professional body for journalists and critics dedicated to the promotion and documentation of Nigeria’s vibrant arts, film, music, literature, and heritage sectors.