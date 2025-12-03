Africa Trade disruptors book launch inspires entrepreneurs

Stories of grit and innovation came alive at the unveiling of ‘Africa Trade Disruptors‘, a book that chronicles how African entrepreneurs rose from daunting challenges to global acclaim.

The event held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, left many attendees energised and inspired to reimagine what is possible in their own ventures.

The event also featured the maiden edition of the Africa Trade Awards, honouring individuals transforming business landscapes in Nigeria and beyond.

The book, authored by Ayobanna Ikeanumba, profiles remarkable achievers from Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Cameroon, and Nigeria, spotlighting their resilience, creativity, and groundbreaking contributions to economic growth across Africa.

During the review session, a University don, Mr. Steve Nwabukwo, described the book as a powerful reminder that Nigeria remains rich with unexplored opportunities.

“The book is great; it discourages Nigerians from the Japa trend. There are many untapped strategic windows in this country. It opens the eyes of readers to stay focused and determined to create economic change,” he said.

He added that while oil and gas dominates attention, major wealth creation lies in IT, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare, insisting that with commitment and proper policy continuity, Nigeria has no reason to experience recession in the future.

When asked about his inspiration for the book, Ikeanumba explained that the project was designed to honour Africans who defied odds to build transformative businesses.

“The book recognises Africa’s best in business and innovation. These individuals started with challenges, but through determination they are now celebrated locally and globally,” he said.

“The message is simple: whatever you’re doing, stay focused despite challenges. One day, you too will be honoured as a change-maker.”

Publisher and peace advocate, Ambassador Oluwayomi Oluwapelumi, praised the book as a vital tool for entrepreneurs.

“The book is enlightening, educating and refreshing. It is a call to action for anyone in business. Readers are leaders, and this book is handy, simple and affordable,” he noted.

According to him, reading about successful trade disruptors will inspire entrepreneurs to rethink and rebrand their business approaches to achieve greater impact.

Among the night’s award recipients was Nollywood actress Laide Bakare, who spoke on the significance of being recognised.

“I feel good. This award shows that hard work and perseverance pay off. I’m grateful to the organisers,” she said.

“The book is fantastic, interesting, and eye-opening. Everyone should study it to stay motivated and do their best in society.”

Event coordinator and UN Peace Ambassador, Ambassador Cornelius Udofia, explained that the awardees were selected through public nominations and rigorous screening.

“This maiden edition of the Africa Trade Awards is about celebrating top gladiators in our economy—people who have carved a niche for themselves and made significant impact,” he said.

He cited examples such as Stella Okoli of Emzor and Aliko Dangote, whose products have shaped everyday life across the continent.

“Nigeria is blessed with natural resources and a good climate. We can do well here if we stay determined.”

The unveiling of Africa Trade Disruptors and the accompanying awards ceremony brought together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, diplomats, entertainers, and members of the media.

The event celebrated excellence while reinforcing the message that Africa’s greatest assets are its people the innovators challenging norms, creating opportunities, and rewriting the continent’s economic narrative.