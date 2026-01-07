AFRIMA unveils Falz, Liliane Maroune as hosts of 9th edition

Organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has officially unveiled Nigerian lawyer-turned rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, better known by the stage moniker, FalzTheBahdGuy and French-Senegalese actress cum media personality, Liliane Maroune as hosts of the 9th edition of the awards.

Organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC) and partnership with the Lagos State Government (official host city), the ceremony is slated to be held from January 7–11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria and West Africa’s entertainment hub.

With the appointment, Falz becomes the second Nigerian, after pop legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, to host the wards, following the latter’s historic co-host of the inaugural edition in 2014.

Over the years, AFRIMA has featured a distinguished list of hosts drawn from across the continent and the diaspora including 2Baba (Nigeria) and Maryse Acotie (Togo) at the inaugural 2014 edition; DNG (Kenya) and Aurélie Eliam (Cote d’Ivoire) in 2015; Ahmed Soultan (Morocco), Bonang Matheba (South Africa) and Ika De Jong (DRC) in 2016.

Akon (Senegal/USA) and Sophy Aiida (Cameroon) in 2017; Michael Blackson (Ghana/USA), Pearl Thusi (South Africa) and Anita Erskine (Ghana) in 2018; Pearl Thusi and Eddie Kadi (DRC/UK) in 2019 and 2021; and Ahmed Sylla (France/Senegal), Sophy Aiida, and Pearl Thusi at the 8th edition held in January 2023.

Speaking on the choice of hosts, AFRIMA Regional Director for Central Africa, Nde Ndifonka, said, “FalzTheBahdGuy brings intelligence, strong ideas, and a powerful African voice that connects with both young and old audiences. Liliane embodies elegance, diversity, and the contemporary African woman with international influence.

“Together, they clearly show the strength and richness of African music and culture. They understand Africa, speak for Africa, and live the African experience in their own ways.”

The build-up to this edition of the award ceremony has been electric, with music fans across the world still voting for their preferred artistes in the 39 categories of the awards online.

The five-day event will begin with the Welcome Soirée for guests and nominees at the British Deputy High Commission House in Lagos on Wednesday, January 7. The Africa Music Business Summit will take centre stage on Thursday, January 8, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites. Music lovers across the continent will converge at the Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, on Friday, January 9, for the AFRIMA Music Village.

The Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites will again be beehive on Saturday, January 10, with Nominees and Industry Party, while Main Awards Show will be broadcast live to more than 84 countries, from the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, ensuring the excitement reaches audiences around the world on Sunday, January 11.