Apata redefines confidence, identity for young women through her book Girl, You Are Light

Principal, Onitolo Community Senior High School, Surulere, Adetunji Timileyin (left); Head Girl, Onitolo Community Senior High School, Elizabeth Ojo; Author & Convener, ‘Girl, You Are Light’, Brenda Apata; Assistant Head Girl, Onitolo Community Senior High School, Deborah Aina; National Vice President (JCI), Omolara Mohammed, and Marketing & PR Professional, Jumoke Shotonwa during the event organised in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child held in Lagos

In a world where many young girls and women struggle with self-doubt, comparison, and pressure to fit in, Brenda Effiom Apata, speaker, mentor, and advocate for girl empowerment, recently launched her highly anticipated book, “Girl, You Are Light” at Onitolo Community High School, Surulere, Lagos.

The launch, which brought together students, educators, and youth advocates, created an atmosphere of inspiration and reflection as Brenda encouraged young girls to embrace their uniqueness, reject self-doubt, and walk boldly in their God-given identity.

Drawing from her own experiences, the author reminded readers that strength is not the absence of emotion, but the courage to face it with grace. Each chapter of the book ends with interactive reflections, affirmations, journal exercises, and “Dear Girl” letters: written in her signature big-sister tone that guides and reassures.

She described the book, “Girl, You Are Light”, as her heartfelt contribution to a generation of girls and women learning to live authentically and unashamedly. She encourages readers to reject comparison, societal pressure, and past failures while leaning into their gifts, passions, and values to find clarity and confidence in who they are.

“This book is like a guidebook I needed, may be 20 years ago. So, how do I impact the next generation? How do I let girls know that they are worthy, that they are powerful, and that they are light? That is why I came up with “Girl, You Are Light”. This is a very personal and inspiring story. Through the 14 chapters, I share my experiences of finding identity, appreciating my body, dealing with impostor syndrome, and building a relationship with God. It is a message to every girl — consider it a big sister sitting beside you, reminding you that you are enough, you are seen, and you are light,” she said.

Also speaking, the National Vice President, Junior Chamber Int’l (JCI), Omolara Mohammed, commended Brenda for writing a book that speaks to the real issues girls face daily; from body image to identity, emotions, and self-worth. She noted that the book captures the essence of what young girls need to hear in a world where they are often pressured to conform.

“Today’s event is not just a book launch; it is a reminder of the power that lies within each of us. What I love most about Brenda’s work is how holistic it is — she talks about the things we are often ashamed to discuss: our bodies, emotions, friendships, and identity. Self-discovery is a journey, and this book helps girls see that their worth isn’t tied to their mistakes, appearance, or grades. It is a timely and empowering message,” she noted.

Also speaking, Principal of Onitolo Community Senior High School, Adetunji Timilehin, commended Brenda for inspiring and motivating the students to believe in themselves and for reminding them that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

More than a book, “Girl, You Are Light” is a movement, an inspiring and faith-rooted guide crafted to help girls and young women embrace their God-given identity, navigate life with confidence, and shine unapologetically.