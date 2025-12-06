Association celebrates progress, unity at grand inaugural award night

The communities of Legacy Estate, Victoria Nest 1, and Victoria Nest 2, located in the Lekki axis of Lagos, successfully concluded their first-ever joint end-of-year party and award night.

Held on November 30, 2025, the grand occasion brought together homeowners and residents under the unifying theme, “Celebrating Progress, Unity and the Spirit of Christmas,” marking a significant milestone in community building and shared governance.

The evening served not only as a festive conclusion to the year but also as a platform to recognise the collective effort and dedication of the leadership and residents who contributed to the estates’ tangible progress throughout 2025.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mr Abayomi Adeyeri, Chairman of the association, reflected on the dedication required to achieve the year’s successes.

He emphasised that the significant advancements witnessed across the three estates were a direct result of strong ethical principles.

He noted that “each of these committees played a vital role in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and proper management of our estate resources,” establishing a blueprint for future community leadership.

Guest of Honour, Mr Joseph Akhigbe, Senior Partner at Joe Akhigbe and Associates, reinforced the Chairman’s message by focusing on the crucial role of community spirit. He urged residents to pause for reflection during the festive period.

“The essence of community is the core of our lives. No one can exist in a vacuum; I have been a beneficiary of community,” Akhigbe remarked. He stressed that goal attainment and development can only be achieved when community residents live in harmony for a common purpose, encouraging a spirit of cooperation and proactive engagement.

He concluded by noting that community growth is measured significantly by the growth in social networks, urging attendees to focus on opportunities that benefit those in need within the communities.

The inaugural joint celebration set a high bar for future gatherings, solidifying the commitment of Legacy, Victoria Nest 1, and Victoria Nest 11 estates to a shared future of progress, accountability, and strong community ties in the Lekki corridor.