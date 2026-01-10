At book launch, cleric advocates Igbo apprenticeship system

A Lagos-based cleric, Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Ndubisi Uzoigwe, has stressed the critical role of the Igbo apprenticeship system in fostering business sustainability and entrepreneurial success in Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

Speaking at his PhD award and book presentation ceremony held at the Assemblies of God Model Worship Centre International, Lagos, he highlighted how the traditional system has produced numerous multi-millionaires and continues to serve as the bedrock of economic development in Igbo land.

The event, which featured the presentation of three books including, The Igbo Apprenticeship System and Business Sustainability, The Nature and Challenges of Igbo Apprenticeship System and A Comprehensive Approach to Leadership.

The event marked the culmination of a 22-year academic journey that began in 1996 when he completed his master’s degree.

In his remarks, Uzoigwe described the Igbo apprenticeship system as a unique sociocultural institution that has consistently delivered results despite facing certain challenges. He noted that most prominent Igbo businessmen either passed through the system directly or had their education sponsored by beneficiaries of the system.

The reverend cited Cosmas Maduka, founder of Coscharis Group, as a prime example of the system’s effectiveness.

According to him, Maduka transformed a 200-naira settlement after completing his apprenticeship into a business empire employing over 2,000 staff members.

“The Igbo apprenticeship system is not based on classroom or boardroom learning, but on marketplace experience,” he explained, adding that this practical approach provides valuable insights for business sustainability.

While acknowledging challenges facing the system, including external economic pressures that sometimes prevent masters from fulfilling settlement promises to apprentices, Uzoigwe maintained that these issues are addressable and not endemic to the system itself.