Autistic film, Voiceless, hits the screen

In a world where silence is often mistaken for absence, Cadenza Care Initiative is proving that silence can sing. The creative non-profit, known for pioneering sound-based therapy for individuals with autism and mental health challenges, has released its first major film, Voiceless — a deeply moving production already described as the biggest autistic film ever made in Nigeria.

Written, produced, and sound-designed by Olufolafunmi Abiodun, founder and CEO of Cadenza Care Initiative, Voiceless tells the powerful story of Dayo, a gifted autistic boy whose musical genius is misunderstood until he finds healing through acceptance, rhythm, and love.

“Everything in Voiceless is real,” Abiodun says. “It’s not fiction; it’s the beauty, pain, and resilience we’ve seen in autistic children during our work at Cadenza. These stories need to be seen and heard.”

Every element of the film, from its story to its sound, was designed to immerse the viewer in emotion. Abiodun personally handled the sound design and editing, infusing the film with frequencies inspired by Cadenza’s ongoing research into how sound can calm, awaken, and heal the mind.

“I believe sound can heal,” he explains. “At our last concert, I said I believe sound can even cure cancer—not because I’m being unrealistic, but because I’ve witnessed how powerful sound frequencies can be. They can heal, they can transform, and that is the heart of our research.”

Since its founding, Cadenza Care Initiative has built a strong reputation for merging science, art, and compassion. Its programs range from therapeutic sound sessions to its acclaimed Mental Health and Autism Awareness Concert, which featured orchestral performances, film screenings, and open discussions on inclusion.

During one of its early outreach programmes at Manna Children’s Centre, the school’s administrator remarked, “Child therapy is the next best medicine for autistic kids. We’re witnessing what love, rhythm, and patience can do.”

Looking ahead, the organisation plans to launch a 2026 campaign on psychosis awareness and school-based autism education, designed to bring therapy, creative learning, and sound research to schools across Nigeria.

As part of its expansion, Cadenza Care Initiative is also exploring international growth, particularly in the United Kingdom, through the Global Talent research route.

The goal is to extend its groundbreaking sound therapy work to new communities and strengthen collaborations with researchers abroad.

“We cannot wait to see what awaits us there,” Abiodun says. “Our vision is to take healing through sound to nations.”

Voiceless is now available to watch on YouTube, while the official soundtracks from the film can be streamed on Spotify.