Awarawa Melody Band sets for 2025/2026 UK tour as Juju star Samson Adegoke targets global spotlight

Nigerian juju musician, Samson Adegoyega Adegoke, popularly known by his stage name, Awarawa Melody Band, is set to embark on a six-month musical tour across the United Kingdom from November 30, 2025, to May 29, 2026.

Adegoke, who hails from Ogun State and was born on October 29, 1970, leads an 11-man band that has gained recognition under the Abeokuta chapter of the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria. For over two decades, he has sustained a vibrant career in live performance, with many of his shows featured on his YouTube channel, @awarawamelodyband.

His journey into music began in the church, where he trained in musical instruments and became skilled in lead guitar and keyboard. With a solid foundation in musical rudiments, he started composing anthems for the choir and later rose to the national choir even before completing secondary school. He transitioned into secular music during his time at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, where he studied between 1991 and 1998.

Adegoke adopted the name Awarawa in 1999 during a show in his hometown, where he discovered most of the band members present were his relatives—an experience that inspired the name meaning “my own people.”

According to his marketer, Mrs. Moses Titi, the upcoming UK tour will feature performances targeted at the Nigerian diaspora community. The band will open the tour on November 30, 2025, at Success Hall, 709 Old Kent Road, London SE1 5JZ.

Another major show, themed ‘Freedom’, is scheduled for December 10, 2025, also at Success Hall, 709 Old Kent Road, London SE15 1JZ. The band will also headline the Sis Eko Live Playing Show, performing alongside Ogunyinka Olalekan Olaitan of the Eagle Band, as well as Mr. Ayolade Jones, known as the Meloding of Juju.

The tour, promoted by Topnotch Global Venture International Ltd (UK), will also create opportunities for cultural promotion, music video recording, and a full album launch.

Adegoke’s discography includes albums such as Melody Time (2003), A Messenger from God (2006), Matchmaker (2008), Unspeakable Joy (2010), and Prosperity (2012). His songs including Gbo Adura Mi (Answer My Prayers), Ise Iyanu Eledumare, My Country Nigeria, Ayo Oluwa, Alujo Extra, Ona Ara, and Celebration are available on Audiomack under the profile Gboyega Awarawa.

With plans to become a household name in the global music scene, Adegoke says the UK tour marks another milestone in a career built on passion, consistency, and deep cultural roots.