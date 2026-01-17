Berlinale 2026: Berlinale special offers genre, series filmmaking

When Berlinale opens on February 12, one of the events that will attract a lot of visiting filmmakers is the Berlinale Special regarded as one of the most diverse sections of the Berlin International Film Festival. With programming for new and existing audiences, Berlinale Special offers moments of red-carpet glamour alongside genre and series filmmaking pleasures, as well as films focused on special cultural and political interests with space for dialogue around talking points. This year’s Berlinale Special comprises a total of 19 works from 15 countries so far, among them six documentary films and a series programme of six titles. An upcoming opening film announcement will round out this section for 2026. Berlinale Special Galas include world premieres of Teodora Ana Mihai’s striking new drama about the devastating tragedy at Heysel Stadium, Heysel 85 and Ulrike Ottinger’s witty and original horror-tinged film, Die Blutgräfin (The Blood Countess), co-written with Elfriede Jelinek and starring Isabelle Huppert, as well as the international premiere of Noah Segan’s The Only Living Pickpocket in New York with John Turturro and Steve Buscemi. European premieres include Padraic McKinley’s The Weight, starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe, and Gore Verbinski’s sci-fi comedy, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die with Sam Rockwell, Juno Temple and Zazie Beetz. An additional Gala brings festival audiences to the German premiere of the superb awards contender, The Testament of Ann Lee by Mona Fastvold. World premieres of new documentary works from filmmakers Maite Alberdi, Ruth Beckermann and Sam Pollard will feature in Berlinale Special, alongside the international premiere of the searing new investigative work, Who Killed Alex Odeh? by Jason Osder and William Lafi Youmans. Series include the world premiere of new chapters of Mark Cousins’ The Story of Documentary Film, the eagerly awaited new adaptation of Lord of the Flies, directed by Marc Munden and written by Jack Thorne (Adolescence), darkly comic crime drama Mint directed by Charlotte Regan (Scrapper), Chilean adaptation La casa de los espíritus (The House of the Spirits) based on Isabel Allende’s landmark novel, Spanish series Ravalear (Ravalear: Not For Sale) from the producers of Robot Dreams, as well as a bold new German six-part horror mystery, House of Yang.

Winners Emerge For Golden Globe 2026

IT was an evening of cinematic triumph for One Battle After Another, and Hamnet at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. One Battle After Another, a satire about radical politics, and Hamnet, a look at William Shakespeare’s domestic life, won top prizes at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony broadcast live across the world. One Battle After Another produced by Warner Bros Discovery won best picture (musical or comedy), while Hamnet was declared winner of best picture (drama). One Battle After Another received four prizes including screenplay and direction, which went to writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson while Hamnet got two awards, including best actress for Jessie Buckley’s portrayal of a grieving mother. Also, The Studio, produced by Focus Feature was named best TV series (musical or comedy) while The Pitt, won best TV series (drama). The Best limited or anthology series award went to Adolescence, the story of a murder investigation that unfolds in one, continuous shot.

Adolescence, backed by Netflix, won four prizes in total including best actor in a limited series (Stephen Graham) and best supporting actress in a TV drama (Erin Doherty), the most of any TV show. This edition of the award produced the youngest ever winner in the best supporting actor in a TV drama in Owen Cooper, the 16-year-old co-star. Top acting award, that of best actress in a musical or comedy went to Rose Byrne. The actress was named best actress for her work as the mother of a child with a pediatric feeding disorder in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. However, it was Timothée Chalamet, the star of Marty Supreme who picked up best actor in a musical or comedy. The other Golden Globe award recipients include Wagner Moura who was voted the best actor in a drama in the film The Secret Agent, Noah Wyle who played a doctor in ‘The Pitt’ got the best actor in a TV drama award while Rhea Seehorn won best actress in a TV drama for her performance as a novelist confronting an alien virus in Pluribus.

Arewa International Film Festival Is Here

THE much-anticipated Arewa International Film Festival promoted by leading Kannywood actress, Ramatu Sadau, is to take place as from January 22 to January 25 in Kaduna State. The festival is promoted as an annual cultural event that celebrates the storytelling heritage of Northern Nigeria and the sahel region. The festival as indicated on the festival website also aim at bridging the cultural divides, spotlight under represented filmmakers and promote narratives rooted in history, identity and social transformation. This edition will feature film screenings, workshops and master classes to be facilitated by global mentors and inclusive programmes that will empower youth and women. Information on the festival can be sourced at www.arewafilmfestival.com