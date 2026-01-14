Camouflage editors, ANA condole with Adichie on son’s death

• Call for justice

Nduka Otiono and Odoh Diego Okenyodo, co-editors of the anthology, Camouflage: Best of Contemporary Writing from Nigeria (which features award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s short story, Half of a Yellow Sun) have expressed their profound sorrow at the tragic loss of Adichie’s 21-month-old son, Nnamdi.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege. Losing a child is a profoundly shattering experience, and no parent should ever endure such grief. We offer Adichie our deepest condolences and stand with her in this dark hour.

“We note with grave concern Ms. Adichie’s own account that her son’s death was avoidable, attributed to “critical failures in care during medical procedures that ought to have been routine” at a Lagos hospital. As the author herself stated, “my son would be alive today if not for an incident at Euracare Hospital on January 6,” the editors said.

The Lagos State government has already ordered an independent investigation and acknowledged that “the death of a child is a profound tragedy,” extending “heartfelt condolences” and assuring that those responsible will face justice. “We echo these sentiments and urge that the probe be thorough, transparent and impartial. Every detail must be uncovered so that the truth emerges. Nnamdi’s untimely passing cannot be swept under the rug; Nigeria cannot tolerate such loss of life due to potential negligence.”

According to Otiono and Okenyodo, “this heartbreaking incident underscores deeper, systemic problems in our healthcare system. It has become all too common for Nigerians to face delays in seeking medical care. In fact, a recent corruption victimisation survey by anti-corruption NGOs (TAP Initiative and Dataphyte) found that “the most prevalent form of corruption that exists in the health care sector is the collection of financial tips from patients”.

While are not insinuating that this was the case at Eurocare, in practical terms, this means many patients routinely face delays before being seen by doctors, or to receive timely treatment. Our health facilities have normalised these practices often due to lack of accountability.”

They said, “it is intolerable that any patient, whether child or adult, should be denied care or treated late because of a failure or greed on the part of health workers.”

In this sombre moment, “we therefore demand accountability. We join Ms. Adichie and concerned Nigerians in calling for:

“A thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances of Little Nnamdi’s death, covering all medical and administrative actions at every stage. The people of Lagos have the right to know what happened, and any wrongdoers – whether individuals or institutions – must be held fully responsible.

“Immediate reforms in hospital oversight. The findings of the above-referenced survey must be heeded as a warning: hospitals should face strict checks on procedural errors. Any healthcare worker found to have neglected duty, or endangered patients should face sanction.

“We urge authorities and the media to follow this case closely. The Lagos government has pledged to make investigation results public. We trust they will fulfill that promise. Families like Ms. Adichie’s deserve the truth, and Nigerians deserve assurance that their hospitals are safe.”

The editors concluded, “this case should catalyse nationwide action. Let it deter the “widespread negligence” so many fear in our medical system. Our hospitals must become places of care and compassion, not sites of preventable tragedy.

“May she find strength in the outpouring of love and support around her. We and all Nigerians stand ready to help shine a light on this tragedy and to demand a healthcare system worthy of our people. Only by facing uncomfortable truths – and by addressing the corruption and carelessness at hand – can we hope to protect other families from similar heartbreak.”

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has also commiserated with Adichie following the passing of her beloved child, Nnamdi.This was conveyed in a statement jointly signed by the President of ANA, Dr. Usman Oladipo Akanbi, and the General Secretary, Dr. Joan Oji, who offered the association’s deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the renowned author and her family.

ANA described the passing of the child as an unimaginable loss. The statement reads in part:

“We acknowledge that every life, no matter how short, carries immense significance and leaves a lasting impression on those who love it. The memories we hold are a testament to a love that transcends time. We understand that no words, even from the most eloquent poets, can truly ease the pain of such profound sorrow.

“ANA prays that Adichie and her family find the strength and grace to navigate this unimaginable loss. We also hope that she draws upon the same well of resilience and compassion that has inspired so many of her readers around the globe.”The association assured Adichie of her prayers in this time of mourning and prayed for the repose of the child’s soul.