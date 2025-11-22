Broadcast Content Across Border

American Film Market Ends in L.A With Massive Participation

OVER six thousand representatives of the independent industry across 83 countries, including Nigeria (NILE Entertainment) participated in this year’s edition of The American Film Market. The 2025 edition, the 46th edition closed on November 16, 2025, marked the market’s return home to Los Angeles and its first-ever staging at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City. Reports indicated that exhibition space at the Fairmont sold out and featured 285 registered companies from 35 countries, with the largest exhibitor presence after the U.S. officials of the market said about 124 companies came from the U.K and 20 from France. Others are Italy with 17, Thailand with 17 and Germany with 11. Reports also indicate that buyers’ attendance saw 500 buying companies from 61 countries, with a 17 percent increase in U.S. representation. Generally, attendance figures were up compared to the 5,522 figure from last year’s Las Vegas edition. The overall number of registered companies was one less than in 2024, and the number of US companies increased from 113 last year, while the UK remained the same, and France, Italy and Thailand increased marginally. This year’s edition featured new initiative dubbed Innovation Hub, developed in collaboration with Marché du Film / Cannes Next, which featured nine companies and guided AFM’s first slate of AI-focused sessions. The AFM Sessions presented by Wrapbook and IMDbPro delivered a record 35 sessions across two stages featuring 135 industry experts. Also, the AFM Pitch conference held on November 15. 150 video pitches were submitted from where 20 participants were invited to pitch their projects live on stage. The judges later awarded director Paul Andersen of Australia top honors for his family comedy feature Disconnect (written by Joey Day Hargrove).

2025 Kingdom Film Festival Is Here

THE 2025 edition of the Kingdom Film Festival will hold between November 27 and 28 at the EbonyLife Cinemas, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme for this year’s festival is Creators Universe: Designing the Future with Films & Technology. Convener of the festival. The theme seeks to empower African creators to move from being consumers to producers, unlocking innovative solutions that will sustain and transform the continent’s creative ecosystem. Ewomaoghene Luther-Abegunde revealed that highlights of the festival include talks on creativity, mandate and empowerment, masterclasses, technical workshops, Screenings and networking. The panel and workshop session will feature Women Creators in Film & Tech – Dr Elizabeth Olayiwola, Bolanle Bon, Isabella, Transforming Nigeria Through Faith-Based Content – Debbie Odutayo, Rex Nwakamma and workshop sessions with Stan Nze, Obinna Okerekeocha, Coach Sola Adesakin, Judith Audu, and more. Expected speakers include Paul Sirmons, Femi Odugbemi, Chude Jideonwo, DDK, Dr Adeoye Abodunrin, and Aboki Prince Daniel. Chude will speak on the topic, Harnessing Creative Potential for Wealth Creation and Building a Thriving Ecosystem, drawing from over two decades of experience at the forefront of media, storytelling, and social impact.Over the years, the Kingdom Film Festival has hosted some of Africa’s most celebrated voices in film and creativity, including Mike Bamiloye, Femi Odugbemi, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Damilola Bamiloye, Chris Odeh, and Dr. Aisha Adamu-Augie. With Chude Jideonwo joining this year’s lineup, the 2025 edition promises an even more compelling exploration of how film and technology can drive cultural and economic transformation across Africa. Additional information on the festival can be sourced at www.kingdomfilmfestival.com.

Zuma International Film Festival Opens December 1

WHEN the 2025 edition of the annual Zuma International Film Festival opens in Abuja on December 1, over 500 films will be screened across the four days of the festival out of over three thousand films submitted to the festival secretariat. The secretariat had earlier announced that more than 3,156 films have been submitted for Zuma 2025, from countries including Nigeria, India, France, China, Egypt, and the U.S., spanning features, shorts, animations, music videos, and indigenous-language content. Organized by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and promoted as a global creative symbol, celebrating storytellers, filmmakers, and audiences who bring African narratives to life, the 2025 festival theme, “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force,” highlights film’s role in shaping perceptions, influencing culture, and building thriving creative economies. Managing Director and Chief Executive of NFC, stated this during a press conference in Abuja, to unveil the 2025 Edition of Zuma International Film Festival that Zuma has always aimed to amplify Nigeria’s creative voice. The News Agency of Nigeria quoted Ali Nuhu as emphasizing that the festival reminded Nigerians of film’s deeper purpose, beyond entertainment, to preserve memory, history, and project national identity through creative storytelling and international collaboration. The NFC also acknowledged the support of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, led by Minister Nyesom Wike and Minister of State Dr Mariya Mahmoud, for sustaining Abuja as Zuma’s home. Nuhu invited filmmakers, investors, sponsors, and creative partners to make Zuma 2025 a landmark event “Our doors are wide open for collaboration, support, and shared vision,” he said.