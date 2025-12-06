Broadcast content across border

Expanded Edition For European Film Market At Berlinale 2026

The European Film Market (EFM), taking place from February 12 to 18, 2026 as a key part of the 76th Berlinale, officially launches its new edition with an expanded programme, new strategic partnerships, and a continued focus on innovation and cross-sector collaboration to reflect the evolving needs of the global audiovisual industry. Festival Director Tricia Tuttle comments: “The work that Tanja Meissner and her team at European Film Market deliver is an absolutely vital part of the Berlinale. They support film businesses who ensure cultural cinema reaches audiences around the world. It’s also great to see the energy that EFM are putting into the future – from focussing on digital innovation and expanded emphasis on different forms to creating pathways into the business for new talent. This is why it continues to be a must-attend market bringing tens of thousands of professionals from over 130 countries to Berlin during the festival each year.” Also, the EFM Animation days will run from February 12 to 14. EFM Animation Days marks a major expansion of the Market’s portfolio. Over three days, the programme gathers global animation creatives, studios, producers, buyers, financiers and cross-IP partners for curated showcases, pitch formats, case studies, workshops and networking opportunities. Part of the new initiative is the Annecy Animation Showcase EFM, curated by MIFA and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, showing a selection of animated works in progress ready for the second half of 2026 and targeted towards buyers and festival programmers. Berlinale Pro Director Tanja Meissner comments: “The EFM Animation Days is a vital new initiative that champions a very creative and dynamic sector, in which also Europe provides a very export-ready world-class pipeline. Showcasing the extraordinary talent and creativity that drive the European animation industry is both an industrial economic and a cultural imperative. The global animation sector is built on excellence and innovation, and we are committed to support producers and studios as they navigate transformation.”

… Morroco As EFM Country Of Focus

IN 2026, the EFM spotlights Morocco as its Country in Focus, highlighting the exceptional production landscape and co-production potential. Through curated pitching sessions, showcases and networking events, the EFM sheds a spotlight on one of the most dynamic creative countries in the MENA region. The country’s presence at the Berlinale and the EFM stretches back decades and underscores its strong ties to the international film industry, with Moroccan stories and talent regularly featured in the festival and market programme. Since 2017, the EFM’s “Country in Focus” initiative has highlighted major film regions around the globe, offering diverse insights into their creative industries and providing opportunities to foster international collaboration. Following previous showcases of Mexico, Canada, Norway, Chile, the Baltic States, Italy and Spain, the 2026 edition will now shine a spotlight on Morocco’s vibrant film landscape. The programme aims to open up numerous opportunities for dialogue and cooperation with producers, distributors, investors and film professionals across the entire spectrum of genres ‒ from arthouse drama and documentary to series and animation. “Moroccan cinema has a proud history of storytelling that resonates far beyond its borders,” says Festival Director Tricia Tuttle. “From auteurs such as Nabil Ayouch, Faouzi Bensaïdi, Asmae El Moudir, Halima Ouardiri or Maryam Touzani to a new wave of emerging filmmakers, Moroccan voices bring distinctive perspectives to the Berlinale and to festivals worldwide. Their work draws on deep cultural roots while speaking to contemporary issues with originality and power and we are thrilled to celebrate this creative energy at the European Film Market.” Morocco has also become an increasingly attractive hub for international productions. Its diverse landscapes, from the Atlas Mountains to the Sahara Desert and historic cities such as Marrakech, Ouarzazate and Casablanca, have long drawn global filmmakers. Mohammad-Reda Benjelloun, Director of the Centre Cinématographique Marocain (CCM) comments on the Moroccan Film and Media landscape: “A land of history and storytellers. With its natural landscapes, skilled professionals, and vibrant energy, the Kingdom of Morocco holds a prominent place on the world cinema map. Being the country in focus in Berlin is a testament to how culture and coexistence nurture an art form and a language that have become truly universal: cinema. “The European Film Market will take place from February 12 to 18, 2026, as part of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

Related News Tanja Meissner appointed Director Of Berlinale Pro*, European Film Market

Entries Open For Coal City Film Festival 2026

THE Coal City Film Festival have announced call for entries for its 6th Edition scheduled for March 26 to 28, 2026. The theme for the 2026 edition is ‘Local Stories. Global Screens’ and the festival founder Uche Agbo announced on the festivals social media handles that the festival is looking out for authentic, powerful, and boundary-breaking stories from filmmakers around the world. Late bird submission is until December 31. Films can be submitted via FilmFreeway: www.filmfreeway.com/coalcityfilmfestivalofficial