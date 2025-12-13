Detty Rave returns to ignite Accra’s December Pulse

Accra is gearing up for one of its most anticipated end-of-year gatherings as Detty Rave returns on December 27, 2025, reaffirming its place as a staple of Ghana’s festive cultural calendar.

Now in its seventh edition, the festival has become synonymous with the city’s December vibrancy, drawing thousands of residents, returning diasporans, and holiday travellers seeking the unique blend of music, nightlife and community that the season delivers.

Staged at Untamed Empire and themed “Raise the Heat,” this year’s edition comes at a time when Ghana continues to consolidate its position as a December tourism hub. The month-long travel and entertainment boom, popularly known as Detty December, has evolved into a significant economic driver, feeding activity across hospitality, transport, food services and the broader creative economy. Detty Rave, an anchor event within this ecosystem, remains one of the busiest nights on Accra’s holiday roster.

Founded by Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur Mr Eazi, Detty Rave has grown from a party-driven experiment into a cultural export that attracts audiences from West Africa, Europe, North America and the Caribbean. Each edition pulls a diverse mix of music lovers, lifestyle enthusiasts and industry creatives, many of whom time their holiday visits around the event.

The 2025 lineup reinforces the festival’s reputation for curating a cross-continental soundscape. Attendees can expect high-energy sets from DJ Spinall, Nooriyah, Ciza, DJ Aroma, and Chichi DJ, while Choplife Soundsystem returns as host. True to its brand, Detty Rave blends Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afrohouse, Highlife and Dancehall, catering to an audience that spans age groups and tastes.

But beyond its star-studded bill, the festival continues to double down on its commitment to local creative ecosystems. This year, organisers are spotlighting homegrown artistic talent through new collaborations, production inputs and vendor opportunities. The 2025 edition features creative direction by Dennis Osadebe Studio and large-scale installations by Nigerian sculptor Dotun Popoola, adding a multi-sensory artistic layer to the experience.

For many, Detty Rave represents more than a music festival, it is a cultural touchpoint that captures the energy, freedom and cross-border connections of the season. Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Eazi emphasised the festival’s mission of cultural convergence. “Detty Rave is about bringing people together around music, culture, and the energy of Accra in December,” he said.

Detty Rave stands ready once again to set the city alight, welcoming the tourists and honouring tradition while continuing to evolve as one of Africa’s defining holiday experiences.