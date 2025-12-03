ENIFF, EU strengthen strategic cultural partnership

Delegation visits Enugu

The sixth edition of the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF), held at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has concluded with remarkable cultural, diplomatic and developmental milestones.

The milestones underscored the festival’s theme: ‘Reimagine, Reframe, Rethink’.

This year marked a historic moment for ENIFF and for the creative ecosystem in Southeast Nigeria with the first official visit of the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador, Gautier Mignot.

He attended the festival in the company of Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, Mr Pieter Leenknegt, Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Mr Paulos Martins dos Santos, and senior EU officers, Ugo Sokari-George and Kate Kanebi. Their presence signaled a deepening relationship between Europe and Nigeria built on shared cultural values, policy alignment and a commitment to strengthening the creative economy.

Throughout the week, ENIFF hosted an EU Day that brought conversations on Africa–Europe cultural partnerships, creative industry policy and opportunities for emerging filmmakers to the forefront.

Ambassador Mignot praised ENIFF as a visionary partner and noted that the EU’s collaboration with the festival includes grants and hands-on training for young storytellers. He explained that the EU has found in ENIFF a credible institution that advances cultural dialogue, talent development and transnational collaboration in meaningful ways.

Youth empowerment was a major highlight of the 2025 edition. The Pitch Competition and Impact Storytelling showcase provided young creatives with a platform to present their ideas, with two participants receiving seed funding to begin their filmmaking journeys. The initiative reflected ENIFF’s mission to support new voices, unlock opportunities in the creative sector and build a strong pipeline of innovators in South East Nigeria.

The festival also featured a Lean Documentary Making Workshop facilitated by filmmaker and journalist, Karin Helmstaedt and cinematographer, Willie Schumann. Their mentorship introduced practical techniques for low-budget documentary production, giving young storytellers access to skills that reduce financial barriers and open new pathways into nonfiction filmmaking. The workshop deepened ENIFF’s commitment to democratizing filmmaking and expanding opportunities for emerging creators.

As part of the cultural diplomacy engagements, the EU delegation paid a cultural visit to the Igwe of Ibagwa Nike, HRH Emmanuel Ugwu, who warmly received them and expressed his intention to bestow a chieftaincy title on Ambassador Mignot. ENIFF presented the Ambassador with the traditional Akwa Ocha cloth and gave him the cultural name Ekwueme, signifying integrity and truthfulness. The exchange reflected ENIFF’s dedication to honouring tradition while fostering cross-cultural connection and international goodwill.

The delegation also paid a visit to Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah where Ambassador Mignot reiterated that the EU’s visit to the state and their collaboration with ENIFF, is a testament to the region’s creative potential and the festival’s growing influence.

He stated that the EU values ENIFF as a credible institution driving cultural dialogue, talent development and youth empowerment in the South East.

The governor welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the EU’s alignment with his administration’s development priorities in education, culture, health and energy.

He further stated that his administration will set up an inter-ministerial committee to support ENIFF and strengthen its work across the state’s cultural and creative sectors, describing the festival as a vital cultural asset that reinforces Enugu’s place in the global creative landscape.

The festival concluded with an inspiring awards ceremony that celebrated outstanding films from around the world. The Best Film Award went to The Strong Man of Bureng from Italy, adding an international highlight to a week defined by cultural exchange, artistic excellence and creative innovation.

Festival Director Ujuaku Akukwe expressed gratitude to the EU delegation, the Enugu State Government and the creative community for making the sixth edition of ENIFF a powerful convergence of culture, policy and youth empowerment.

She said ENIFF remains committed to reimagining new futures for African storytelling, reframing the narrative possibilities of young filmmakers and rethinking the creative economy through innovation, partnerships and community-centered impact.