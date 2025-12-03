Fobally unveils new art champions

In continuation of its tradition of promoting arts and artists across all ages and shaping its future; Fobally Art World, recently unveiled six young talents at its yearly art competition for secondary and university students.

With the theme, ‘Paint your Aspired Lagos’ for the secondary school students and ‘Paint Your Aspired Nation’ for the undergraduate students, the competition, which is now in its fourth year, drew hundreds of entries across Nigeria, all vying for the top prize and cash reward.

Undergraduate students showcased their skills through live painting sessions on November 10, 11, and 19, while Lagos State secondary school students auditioned on 12 and 13.

Creative Director, Fobally Art World and competition organiser, Folashade Abiola, commended the rigorous process, which birthed the winners, hailing the talent and creativity of all the participating artists while noting that art has the power to connect, challenge and inspire.

She said the competition drives African arts sustainability by hand-holding and encouraging upcoming artists to continue practising while sharpening and shaping their artistic skills and also, builds youths with leadership foresight.

Finally, she said it creates a healthy platform for youths to communicate their envisioned Nigeria with the current government. Keynote speaker, Lemmy Omololu Omoyinmi, hailed the participants for their artistic display, adding that art can actually change Nigeria.

The panel of judges led by Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, former Dean of the School of Art, Design and Printing at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, alongside Dr Aderinsoye Ademorin, Edna Wyse-Ekenimoh, Ireho Aito and Akintayo Akintobi, noted that the works were judged based on medium used, neatness and presentation of the artwork, originality, creativity, the essays that accompanied the artworks and how best the theme was interpreted.

Chairperson of the occasion, Dr Peacemaker Alexander Efeoghene, representing Dr Folashade Olukoya of Mountain Top University (MTU), commended the gallery for its dedication to preserving art in Nigeria and encouraging national dialogue and unity through art. He expressed joy that young ones have been given a platform to contribute meaningfully to national conversations through art.

At the undergraduate category, Iyiola Joshua of MTU emerged the overall winner, winning N1,000,000. Popoola Goodness of Lagos State University came second, while Waris Kareem from Obafemi Awolowo University was third.

In the secondary school division, Chinoso Mba of Ambassador College emerged winner and went home with the grand prize of N500,000 just as Lawal Ziyaadah from At-Tanzeel Secondary School came second and Dong Jodie of Holy Child College was third.