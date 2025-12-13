For Uncle Sam, it’s the beginning

All is set for the inaugural edition of the USA Exhibition named after the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka. The exhibition opens December 16 and runs till December 20 at Alexis Galleries on Akin Olugbade Street, off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show is organised by Tourists Club International (TCI) in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers.

Titled, The Beginning, the show features about 35 works of artists such as Prof Dele Jegede, Albert Ohams and Fidelis Atumah who have worked with Amuka.

Some paintings by renowned Nigerian artists from the private collection of Amuka will form the core of the inaugural exhibition in honour of the publisher.

This event marks the beginning of a yearly art exhibition series known as the USA Exhibition — standing for Uncle Sam Art Exhibition.

Curator and President, Tourists Club International, Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi, said, “while the exhibition dazzles with breathtaking colours and masterful techniques, its essence transcends mere aesthetics. It narrates a journey — from imperfection to ever-elevating creative standards. No exhibit captures this evolution better than the juxtaposition of Vanguard Newspaper’s first-ever published edition alongside a copy from the very day of this opening.

“This powerful contrast sends a poignant message: waiting for perfection can cost you the moment. The space between Vanguard’s first print and today’s edition is a testament to unwavering perseverance, relentless striving for excellence, and celebrated achievements.

“The Uncle Sam Art exhibition emerged naturally, a genesis rooted in genuine passion and history. It began with a man who approached us carrying his collection of artworks. This man, a cartoonist who followed Uncle Sam Amuka’s illustrious journey from The Punch to Vanguard Newspaper, initially sought only to sell his works.

Yet, we perceived something far beyond simple transactions. We saw a profound narrative: The story of Uncle Sam Amuka’s legacy intertwined with art, artists, and their creative expressions, all told vividly through the medium of an exhibition,” he noted.

In this maiden edition, “we have carefully curated artifacts intimately connected to Uncle Sam: the first and latest published editions of Vanguard Newspaper, evocative photographs, and memorable newspaper publications.

“The next segment features works from Uncle Sam’s cherished collection, often diminished by his generous habit of gifting these pieces.”